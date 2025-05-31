Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 31 (ANI): Following the heavy rainfall in the region, massive waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of Assam's capital, Guwahati. As several areas faced waterlogging, normal life in the city was deeply affected.

According to a local, it has been raining for three to four days in Guwahati, which has caused waterlogging. He urged the government to solve the problems and difficulties faced by the people in the waterlogging-affected areas.

"It has been raining continuously for three to four days, so water accumulates here. Even a little rain causes water to accumulate here. The government should come here and see and solve the water problem of the people living here," the local said.

Another local said that Guwahati's condition remains the same every rainy season. He stated that every time a vehicle breaks down, there is a fear of dying when such waterlogging happens.

Following heavy rainfall, five people were killed in landslide incidents in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district, officials said. According to the reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, five people died due to landslide incidents in the Kamrup (Metro) district in the last 24 hours.

The ASDMA report said that, as of Saturday morning, a total of 3 districts and 5 Revenue Circles have been affected by Urban flooding. The affected districts are Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro) and Cachar, and 10,150 people have been affected.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday, at a press conference held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, that the situation is not good.

"The situation will remain the same tomorrow also. The state government is monitoring the situation. Due to heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, large areas have been affected. Tomorrow, in Kamrup and Kamrup (Metro), all state government employees will get a special casual leave, schools & colleges to remain shut, and private establishments are also advised to take measures accordingly," CM Sarma said.

Guwahati and other parts of the state experienced heavy rainfall on Friday, which triggered massive waterlogging in many parts of the city, including Rukminigaon, Beltola Survey, Hatigaon, Geetanagar, Anil Nagar, Lakhimi Nagar, Jatia, Maligaon, and Panjabari areas.

The Assam Chief Minister also said in the press conference: "We have invited Meghalaya Chief Minister on June 2 for a discussion on the issue of rampant hill cutting and the resultant floods and landslides which are affecting both states, particularly Guwahati city." (ANI)

