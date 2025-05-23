New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has made it mandatory for the construction and demolition projects to register on the dust portal of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) before building plans are sanctioned.

No building plan sanctions will be granted without this registration, the DPCC has directed. The MCD aims to enforce dust control measures and curb air pollution through these measures.

The MCD has also been asked to ensure that these environmental safeguards are built into the very process of sanctioning building plans and that violations result in denial or cancellation of project permissions.

According to an official communication, the MCD has also been instructed to integrate the DPCC dust portal with its approval system for building layout plans, ensuring seamless monitoring and compliance.

"All ongoing and upcoming projects meeting the area threshold are required to upload a self-declaration every fortnight on the dust portal," the DPCC communication.

Provisions for 360-degree 'pan, tilt and zoom' (PTZ) video surveillance and installation of low-cost Particulate Matter (PM) sensors at construction sites have also been included as mandatory compliance measures.

The move comes as part of a broader effort to enforce strict dust mitigation norms under the guidance of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

It said construction dust is recognised as a significant contributor to PM10 and PM2.5 levels in the capital's air.

Contractors must adhere to a 14-point dust control protocol that includes anti-smog guns, water sprinkling, wind barricading, proper covering of debris and vehicles, and prompt disposal of waste material and a display board showing the DPCC portal registration ID will also be mandatory at each construction site.

