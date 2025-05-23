Mumbai, May 23: According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a giant asteroid that is almost as tall as the Eiffel Tower is scheduled to make a "close approach" to Earth. The asteroid, known as 387746 (2003 MH4), is tearing through space at a speed of 30,060 km/h and has a diameter of roughly 335 meters (1,100 feet). On Saturday, May 24, at 4:07 PM IST (10:37 UTC), it will cross Earth. Although there is no risk of impact, scientists are interested in the asteroid because of its size and closeness.

Similar to the planets, but much smaller, an asteroid is a rocky object that orbits the Sun. The asteroid belt, which lies between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, is home to the majority of asteroids. These space rocks are composed mostly of stone and metal, and because they don't have as much ice as comets, they don't have tails. Asteroid Heading Towards Planet? Don’t Worry (Too Much) About Asteroids Hitting Earth.

All About Asteroid 387746 (2003 MH4)

The Apollo group of asteroids, which includes asteroid 387746 (2003 MH4), is well-known for traversing Earth's orbit. Its size and trajectory have led to its classification as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA), a designation applied to space objects larger than 140 meters that are within 7.5 million kilometres of Earth. With a width of about 335 meters, 2003 MH4 is predicted to come within 6.68 million kilometres of Earth, which may seem like a long way, but from an astronomical perspective, it is pretty close. Because of its closeness, scientists are keeping a careful eye on its trajectory as part of ongoing planetary defence initiatives. Asteroid 2024 YR4 To Strike Earth in 2032? Possibility of 'City Killer' Asteroid Hitting Earth Rises From 2.3% to 3.1%, Says NASA, Experts Say No Need for Alarm.

Can Asteroid 387746 Hit Earth?

According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, it will safely pass by on May 24 at a distance of roughly 6.68 million kilometres, which is well outside of Earth's atmosphere. Although its size and orbital path make it a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid, our planet is not in danger from its current course.

