Shillong, Oct 21 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with heroin worth Rs 15 crore in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, officials said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, officers of the Directorate Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a vehicle at Mawryngkneng village along the Guwahati-Silchar highway on Thursday, they said.

Also Read | Bihar: Hundreds Participate in Funeral Procession of Monkeys Who Died Due to Electrocution in Gaya.

Rummaging the vehicle resulted in the recovery of 150 soap cases that had 2.22 kg of "pinkish powder" wrapped in polythene sachets, they added.

Tests confirmed it was heroin, officials said.

Also Read | Punjab: Six Super-Seeder Machines Provided to Farmers in Chappar Chiri Khurd Village To Curb Stubble Burning.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the consignment was being moved from Manipur to Shillong, they said.

Two persons who were in the vehicles were arrested, and a case filed against them under various sections of the NDPS Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)