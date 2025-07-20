Shillong, Jul 20 (PTI) Concerns have been raised over the future production of famous Lakadong turmeric, with Laskein in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district identified among the ten most climate-vulnerable blocks in the state, officials said on Sunday.

Lakadong turmeric is grown in the area by thousands of farmers and is known globally for its quality.

According to the Meghalaya Climate Change Centre (MCCC), Laskein is among 25 of the state's 39 blocks, assessed to be at high or very high risk due to climate-related stresses such as erratic rainfall, extreme weather patterns, declining soil fertility, and pest outbreaks.

Agriculture Minister Dr Ampareen M Lyngdoh, speaking on the matter, acknowledged growing concerns over declining turmeric yields in the region.

"We are facing low production due to the attack of diseases in the Laskein block. We have to engage in aggressive research to ascertain whether climate change is a prime cause or if there could be other factors. Often, depleting soil nutrients could also constitute a major factor. So yes, this is a concern which we must assign focus," she said.

Laskein is the heartland of Lakadong turmeric, a variety renowned for its high curcumin content (7-9 per cent), making it a sought-after agro produce in domestic and international spice, nutraceuticals, and traditional medicine markets, the officials said.

Currently, around 14,000 farmers across 43 villages in and around Laskein are engaged in the cultivation of Lakadong turmeric, covering an estimated 1,753 hectares of farmland, they said.

The block's growing vulnerability to climate impacts now poses a serious threat to the sustainability of the heritage crop and the livelihoods of growers, they said.

The minister's remarks highlight the need for a comprehensive approach that includes not only climate resilience but also soil health monitoring, disease control, and agroecological studies.

Experts pointed out that symptoms such as rhizome rot and leaf blight, which have been observed in recent seasons, could be linked to either changing climate conditions or poor soil management or both.

The state government has, over the years, promoted the crop under the "Mission Lakadong" initiative and successfully secured a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Lakadong turmeric in 2023.

The GI tag was expected to boost branding, exports, and farmer incomes.

However, if yields decline due to climate or agronomic pressures, the economic benefits may not fully materialise, the experts said.

A senior official from the agriculture department noted that several farmers in Laskein have reported noticeable changes in rainfall patterns and an increasing incidence of pest attacks.

"Climate change is no longer a future threat; it's already here. We must act swiftly to help farmers transition to more resilient farming systems," he said.

The state's vulnerability mapping is part of a broader effort to guide adaptive policies and interventions.

Agriculture experts and climatologists have recommended promoting climate-smart farming, water harvesting, organic soil enrichment, and disease-resistant seed varieties as some of the immediate steps needed.

With thousands of households in the region depending on turmeric as a primary source of income, there is growing urgency among policymakers and researchers alike to safeguard the future of the crop.

The minister added that the government will look into expanding support under Mission Lakadong and work with agri-research institutions to better understand and mitigate the risks.

