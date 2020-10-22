Shillong, Oct 22 (PTI) At least 99 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Thursday, taking the northeastern state's tally to 8,720, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 78 after a 37-year-old woman from the city succumbed to the infection, he said.

Altogether 307 coronavirus patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,981, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Of the fresh cases, 46 were reported from East Khasi, 29 from Ri Bhoi 12 from West Garo, seven from South Garo, two from West Jaintia and one each from North Garo, South West Khasi and West Khasi hills districts.

Meghalaya currently has 1,661 active cases.

East Khasi Hills district reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases at 1,070, including 26 security personnel, followed by Ri Bhoi at 169 and West Garo Hills at 164, War said.

According to the official, 694 people are in home isolation, while 505 are under institutional quarantine at present.

"Till date, swab samples of 1.93 lakh people have been tested, of which 1,84,470 were found negative," the official added.

