Medininagar (Jharkhand), Oct 8 (PTI) A member of a banned outfit, wanted in several cases, was on Friday arrested after an encounter in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Motorola Moto E40 With 48MP Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched Globally.

The arrested ‘area commander' of the outlawed "Trutiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee" (TSPC) was identified as Kislay Kumar Singh (27), Palamu Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha said.

Also Read | How To Hide Chats & Groups in WhatsApp.

The encounter took place after police launched a search operation in Kedal jungle from two sides following information about the presence of TSPC's ‘zonal commander' Shashikant in the area for collecting levy from some contractors.

The ultras fired at the police personnel who retaliated in self-defence.

The police managed to nab Singh while four members of the proscribed outfit escaped, he said.

A pistol and cartridges were seized from Singh's possession, the SP said.

The TSPC ‘area commander' was wanted in eight cases lodged in three police stations of the district, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)