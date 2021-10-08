WhatsApp, the instant messaging app is a great way of communication and helps people stay connected. The Facebook-owned company always updates it messaging app with several exciting features for better user experience and users cherish the same. We all use WhatsApp to chat with our friends, family and colleagues. There are sometimes you would not want to text or chat with someone or you would not want others to access your private chats. As such, you would have to hide your chats or a created group. You can do this, by using the archive feature. WhatsApp's Global Voice Message Player in The Works, Will Allow Listening To Voice Messages When You Leave Chats.

Previously, WhatsApp allowed users to archive chats or groups that kept them hidden until a pop-up of a new message, and then that chat or group automatically turned unarchive. A couple of months ago, WhatsApp introduced new settings in the Archive section that now allows users to archive their chats or groups even when they receive a new message. Here's how you can archive chats in simple steps.

1. Open WhatsApp and long-press on a chat or group that you want to archive.

2. Then you will come across four options on the top:- Pin, Trash, Mute Notification and Archive (with down arrow symbol).

3. Click on the Archive button and the chat or group will be archived and will disappear from your chat list and a new Archived section will be pinned on the top of chats.

4. You can see all your hidden chats at any time by going to the 'Archived' section.

5. To Unarchive a chat or group, go to 'Archived Section' and long press on it and tap on 'Unarchive' (with an up arrow symbol).

6. Then your chat or group will be unhidden and will be seen on the chat list.

