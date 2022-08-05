Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] August 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Center for Peace and Justice Foundation (JKCPJ) organized a Mental Health awareness initiative called 'Positive Youth Development' on Thursday at a Government High School in Anantnag's Nussu village.

According to JKCPJ, youth needs to be empowered to take part in decision-making and bring change in common lives and with the same intent, team JKCPJ led by Director Nadir Ali visited the school to raise awareness and give practical suggestions to the students.

JKCPJ Mental Health Counselor Syed Manal Andrabi spoke on the importance of good mental health and presented a detailed overview to the students on the issues related to Mental Health. "Mental health is important because it stabilizes one's behavior, emotions, and thoughts. A healthy mind increases one's work productivity, boosts confidence and improves relationships, and can make one realize his potential", she added.

Students shared their ordeals and issues related to mental health and were duly responded to and counseled. Principal Govt High School Nussu, Abdul Rashid Koka hailed JKCPJ for conducting such sessions and promised support in organizing such events that boost the overall development of the students.

Director JKCPJ Nadir Ali highlighted that Curiosity, Criticism, and Creativity are important for anybody to envision a bright future. He also offered full moral and infrastructural support to the students of the school. The Research Associate JKCPJ Shahjahan Mustafa presented a brief overview of initiatives led by JKCPJ.

"We work for positive youth development by providing them space and opportunities to contribute to a peaceful, sustainable, and developed society," he said.

On the occasions, students and teachers also highlighted some infrastructural issues at GHS Nussu. The JKCPJ promised to fulfill the demands as well. (ANI)

