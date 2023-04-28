New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) It will be generally cloudy sky with very light rainfall and thunderstorm in the national capital on Friday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The mercury is expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius in the city.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 22.9 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The national capital recorded 62 per cent relative humidity at around 8.30 am.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (132) category around 9.00 am, data from the SAFAR showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

