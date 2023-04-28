Gurugram, April 28: A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and chopping her body and discarding the parts in Gurugram, police said.

The police recovered the half-burnt torso of the victim from a room built in the fields of Kukdola village in Manesar area on April 21. Later, the police also found her hands and head. Gurugram Horror: Husband Murders Wife, Chops Her Body Into Pieces in Manesar.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Jitender, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, who was living on rent in Manesar. The incident came to light after a villager, Umed Singh, alerted the police about the half-burnt torso after smoke was emanating from the room built on his farm. Ghaziabad Horror: Man Murders Wife’s Lover, Chops Body Into Eight Parts Across Khoda Colony; Arrested.

Based on Singh's complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (hiding evidence) of the IPC at the Manesar police station. "The suspect has been arrested and confessed to killing his wife. He is being interrogated to ascertain the reason behind the murder," said a senior police officer.

