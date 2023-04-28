Mumbai, April 28: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will roll out iNCOVACC, an intranasal vaccine to be administered as a booster dose for senior citizens against COVID-19. Those above the age group of 60 are eligible to receive a dose of the vaccine at least six months after they have received their second dose of either Covishield or Covaxin, the BMC said.

TOI reported that the vaccine will be administered in 24 BMC-run COVID-19 Vaccination Centres from 9 am to 3 pm free of cost. Those senior citizens who are above 60 years of age, who have taken the second dose can take it by showing identity proof such as an official identity card. iNCOVACC, India’s First Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine, Launched; To Cost Rs 325 Per Dose.

As per the guidelines of the state government, the iNCOVACC vaccine has been included in the Covid vaccination program and it can be administered as a precautionary dose. This is the first Covid vaccine to be given through the nasal. iNCOVACC Is a Testimony to Innovative Zeal of Our Scientists, Display of India’s Research and Innovation Prowess, Says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

iNCOVACC is also cost-effective as it eliminates the use of syringes, needles, alcohol wipes, professional spray etc.

BMC has stalked the vials, supplied by the state government through direct procurement from the manufacturer Bharat Biotech, after days of scarcity of COVID-19 vaccines. As per the directive of the state government, 24 vaccination centres will inoculate the beneficiaries through on-spot registration and and addresses of all the locations will be posted daily on BMC’S Twitter account.

Meanwhile, three COVID-19 deaths were reported in Maharashtra, including one each from Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur on Thursday. On Thursday, 754 new cases were reported with 3 deaths in Maharashtra. Mumbai reported 135 new cases, down by 27% from 185 cases reported a day prior.

According to the BMC, 124 of them have mild symptoms and are taking treatment at home. The active cases in the state are 4,874, of which 1,114 are from Mumbai.

