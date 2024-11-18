Khordha (Odisha) [India], November 18 (ANI): Migratory birds have started arriving at Chilika Lake in Odisha as winter begins.

Species such as Glossy Ibis, Purple Moorhen, Pintail, Godwit, Great Egret, Medium Egret, Bronze-winged Jacana, Black-winged Stilt, Cormorants, and various other birds have been spotted in the area.

Chilika Wildlife Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Amlan Nayak told ANI that migratory birds started arriving in the first week of October, and their numbers are steadily increasing. Over 65 species have already arrived, and their numbers will grow as winter progresses.

"This time, the migratory birds have arrived in Chilika Lake from the first week of October. Now, the numbers have started increasing. We have seen that more than 65 species of birds have already arrived and the congregation is also increasing. The specific areas where the congregation is increasing have been noticed," Chilika Wildlife DFO Nayak said.

Nayak said that the Odisha forest department is taking special care to make a suitable habitat for the migratory birds.

"Special care is being taken to make the habitat congenial for the migratory birds. The bird population is settling at various places where they can get good food. At some places where water is more, they are not able to settle. They are settling at the places where there is massy land and water is bit less,"

He further added that the Odisha Forest Department is taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety and conservation of the migratory birds.

"As winter progresses, the number will further increase...We are taking all necessary precautions for their safe stay, safety and conservation. So, patrolling is on and day and night patrolling along with intensive checking at suspected places is going on. It is being monitored at the division level, range level and grassroot level...The number of these birds is in thousands," he said.

Chilika Lake is the largest brackish Water Lagoon with estuarine character that sprawls along the east coast. It is the largest wintering ground for migratory waterfowl found anywhere on the Indian sub-continent, as per the Chilika Development Authority.

Chilika Lake is one of the hotspots of biodiversity in the country, and some rare, vulnerable and endangered species listed in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of threatened Animals that inhabit the lagoon for atleast part of their life cycle, as per Chilika Development Authority. (ANI)

