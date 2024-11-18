New Delhi, November 18: The air quality in Delhi plunged to 'hazardous' levels on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to 481 at 7 a.m., classified as 'severe-plus'. This alarming level has alarming health implications, particularly for vulnerable populations.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the majority of Delhi’s 39 monitoring stations recorded AQI readings above 450. Neighbouring regions reported varying levels of air pollution, Noida's air was in the 'very poor' category with an AQI of 384, Faridabad registered 'poor' at 320, while Ghaziabad and Gurugram faced 'severe' conditions with AQIs of 400 and 446, respectively. Delhi Pollution: GRAP Stage-4 Restrictions To Come Into Force From November 18 As Air Quality Worsens in Delhi-NCR; Check Details.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert for dense fog. The fog has further exacerbated the situation by significantly reducing visibility. The combination of fog and toxic air has disrupted flight operations, causing widespread delays.

Despite stringent measures to curb pollution, Delhi remains engulfed in smog, with locals describing the city as a "gas chamber". The situation has worsened leaving citizens struggling to breathe in the toxic air. The cold wave has also arrived, compounding the health crisis. Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Blanket of Smog Covers City and Surrounding Areas As AQI Remains in the ‘Severe’ Category (Watch Videos).

In West Delhi, morning walkers shared their concerns, stating, “This is not fog, it is pollution. Breathing has become difficult, especially for those above 50 years of age.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan ('Severe+'Air Quality) in Delhi-NCR from Monday amid worsening air.

The decision came after the Sub-Committee for operationalisation of the GRAP called an emergency meeting in view of the rising pollution owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions in Delhi-NCR.

On Sunday, Delhi’s daily average Air Quality Index clocked 441 at 4 p.m., as per the Daily AQI Bulletin by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and further rose to 457 at 7 p.m. According to CPCB measures, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe-plus'.

