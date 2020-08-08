New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Military bands from the three services belted out soulful music amid the backdrop of the iconic Red Fort here on Saturday in the run up to the Independence Day celebrations.

From "Teri Mitti...." to "Jai Jaikara", the bands performed with aplomb while taking all the precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Mohan Bhagwat On Two-Day Bhopal Visit From Tomorrow, Will Meet RSS Functionaries to Discuss COVID-19 Relief Work: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

In a first, military bands from the three services are performing for a fortnight across the country ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, officials said.

On Saturday evening, the bands assembled keeping social distancing in mind, many bandsmen and conductors sported masks while playing instruments.

Also Read | Mumbai Snake Rescue: Rare Two-Headed Russell Viper Rescued From Kalyan Area, Watch Video.

The bands of army, navy and police have already performed at Porbandar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Raipur, Amritsar, Guwahati, Allahabad and Kolkata so far, officials said.

"The performances are intended as gestures of gratitude and appreciation of the nation towards the corona warriors who have been steadfastly fighting to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country even at the risk of their lives," the defence ministry said in a statement earlier.

The tri-services band will be giving three performances in Delhi, one each at Red Fort, Rajpath and the India Gate on August 8, 9 and 12 respectively, it had said.

PTI KND SRY 08082348 NNNNe St. Louis Cardinals (2-3) have had positive tests, and their series with Milwaukee (3-3) and Detroit were called off.

The shortened doubleheaders are one way to make up games, but Commissioner Rob Manfred said long days at the ballpark are a concern because of the virus. Making doubleheader games seven innings long can help, at least in theory.

But the Tigers and Reds were supposed to start at 12:10 p.m. on Sunday, and that was pushed back because of the bad weather. Then the first game nearly went into "extra" innings. It was tied in the top of the seventh before Cincinnati scored and won 4-3.

The Reds won the second game 4-0.

"It's definitely different," Gardenhire said.

"You can use your bullpen a lot different, earlier in the game and try to get through that part. We had, you know, opener in both games, so we had to use a lot of pen guys."

A shorter game can take less of a toll on a team's bullpen, and it also presents a chance for a dominant starter to shine.

"Sounds obvious, but everything happens faster. It's almost like one good way to look at it is the first inning becomes the third inning," Reds manager David Bell said before Sunday's games.

"I remember in the minor leagues seeing a lot of pitching gems in the seven-inning games, so I think it's an opportunity for starting pitchers — to really from pitch one, you can see the end a little bit quicker."

Sure enough, Cincinnati's Trevor Bauer threw a two-hit shutout in the second game against Detroit. But that effort took 2 hours, 36 minutes, and the opener was played in 2:25.

That would feel short if it were a nine-inning game, but it wasn't like the Reds and Tigers just breezed through the day.

The Tigers had another doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday against St. Louis, but that was postponed Monday, along with the entire four-game series in Detroit, when MLB announced that seven Cardinals players and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

There was a time when doubleheaders were a constant presence in the majors. The Boston Braves played a record 46 of them in 1945, according to SportRadar. But last year, there were 33 doubleheaders total, and the New York Yankees led the way with seven.

Now these seven-inning doubleheaders are a possibility every team should be prepared to face.

"We'll do our best when that's in front of us, try and win those games. Obviously, it's a little bit different," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

"You know, it's hard to know how you attack those days until you're there and what the day before looked like, what the days coming up look like — who's on the mound those days? Those are all things you kind of factor in as you get closer. I don't know how much necessarily changed, other than it's a little bit different circumstances that we have to navigate." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)