New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh called for creating mass awareness about new start-up avenues of job and vocation outside the government sector, saying sustainable start-ups with livelihood linkages have revolutionary potential to change the face of New India.

Addressing the first foundation day of the CSIR-NIScPR (National institute of Science Communication and policy Research), Singh asked the institute to come out with innovative ways of science communication in a country like India which is characterised by the diversity of language, religion, caste and creed.

He said the main aim of the CSIR-NIScPR is to bring policy research and science communication together, which has happened from the merger of two well-recognised institutes, CSIR-NISCAIR and CSIR-NISTADS.

"There is a need to create mass awareness about new start-up avenues of job and vocation outside the government sector. Sustainable start-ups with livelihood linkages have revolutionary potential to change the face of New India," he said.

Singh said India's policy direction is towards building a knowledge-based economy with development of a robust STI ecosystem that can create a new synergy in the country.

The science and technology minister lauded the CSIR for helping and promoting start-ups particularly, ones oriented towards rural development, providing huge income avenues to the youth.

He expressed satisfaction that India is now the third country in the world with the most unicorn start-ups after the United States and China and hoped that soon India will be at the top rank, the way the innovation culture has caught the imagination of the youth in the country.

Any start-up with a valuation of USD 1 billion or more is called a unicorn, he added.

