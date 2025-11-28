New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The government has taken an important step aimed at speeding up the exploration and operationalisation of coal mines amid the ongoing efforts to strengthen the coal sector and bring India closer to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, according to an official release by the Ministry of Coal.

In exercise of the powers under the second proviso to sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, private entities duly accredited by the Quality Council of India - National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (QCI-NABET) have been notified on 26th November 2025, as notified Accredited Prospecting Agencies, the release stated.

Also Read | 'Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commission Have Blood on Their Hands': TMC's Derek O'Brien During SIR Meet With CEC.

This adds another 18 agencies for carrying out prospecting operations for the exploration of Coal and Lignite, enabling the coal blocks allottees to have more flexibility and choice towards engaging these agencies for carrying out the exploration of coal and lignite.

Exploration and preparation of a geological report is a prerequisite for the operationalisation of the coal mine. The addition of these exploration agencies will result in a saving of around 6 months' time, which was earlier required for obtaining of prospecting license by the agency.

Also Read | 'Reservations Shall Not Exceed 50%': Supreme Court Restrains Maharashtra SEC From Exceeding 50% Quota in Local Body Elections.

By expanding the pool of authorised prospecting agencies, the Government aims to harness private sector resources, promote efficiency, competitiveness, and technological innovation in the exploration ecosystem.

This step is expected to significantly accelerate the pace of exploration and enable early enhancement of mining, contributing to faster resource development and enhance coal and lignite availability for the country, contributing enhanced availability of coal and lignite to meet the nation's growing energy needs.

The Government of India remains committed to fostering a transparent, efficient, and future-ready mineral exploration framework that strengthens national energy security and drives economic growth. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)