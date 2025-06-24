New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI) In a significant move to strengthen the Indian Army's operational readiness in counter-terrorism (CT) operations, the Ministry of Defence has concluded thirteen contracts under the Emergency Procurement (EP) mechanism.

According to a release from the Ministry of Defence, these contracts, amounting to Rs 1,981.90 crore, have been finalised against an overall sanctioned outlay of Rs 2,000 crore for the Indian Army.

Also Read | Iran-Israel Conflict: 219 Indian Nationals From Iran, 161 From Israel Arrive in Delhi Under Operation Sindhu (See Pics).

Executed through fast-track procedures under the EP mandate, the procurement aims to enhance situational awareness, lethality, mobility, and protection for troops deployed in CT environments. The acquisitions were completed within compressed timelines to ensure rapid capability augmentation.

According to the release, ley equipment being procured includes an Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction Systems (IDDIS), Low Level Lightweight Radars (LLLR), Very Short Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS)- Launchers and Missiles, Remotely Piloted Aerial Vehicles (RPAVs), Loitering Munitions, including Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) systems, Various categories of drones, Bullet Proof Jackets (BPJs), ballistic helmets, Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles (QRFVs) - Heavy and Medium, night sights for rifles.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

These procurements reflect the Ministry's commitment to equipping the Indian Army with modern, mission-critical, and completely indigenous systems to meet emerging security challenges. The EP route continues to be a key enabler in bridging urgent capability gaps and ensuring the timely induction of vital operational equipment.

Earlier, on June 23, the Indian Army placed an order with Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) for procuring around 450 NAGASTRA-1R loitering munitions, as per the statement by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited.

The Nagastra-1R is a cost-effective system with full re-usability of launcher systems. The advanced Loitering Munition System with 360 gimbal camera with the option of putting a thermal camera for night operations, the statement further read.

The system has a proprietary encryption for both video and Telemetry communication and comes with a high precision targeting system with 2 metres CEP and has more than 80% indigenous content.

The systems have been tested at various locations, including Ladakh and Babina near Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, the statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)