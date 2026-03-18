New York, March 18: A 7-ton asteroid entered Earth’s atmosphere Tuesday, March 17, 2026, disintegrating in a spectacular flash over Greater Cleveland and sending a powerful sonic boom across several northeastern states. The American Meteor Society and NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office confirmed the object was a small asteroid that hit the upper atmosphere at approximately 38,000 miles per hour.

The event was visible as a bright green and white fireball across a massive geographical area, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, and Ontario, Canada. Scientists estimate that the asteroid was roughly the size of a small school bus before it succumbed to the intense heat and pressure of the atmosphere. Local law enforcement in Cleveland reported no immediate injuries or significant structural damage, though many residents initially mistook the sonic boom for an earthquake or a terrestrial explosion. Asteroid 2024 YR4 To Hit Earth’s Moon in 2032? All About the 200-Foot Celestial Body That May Strike Moon, Creating Visible Flash.

Meteor in US Video

Thousands of residents in Ohio and parts of Pennsylvania reported hearing a loud boom, which NASA confirmed was caused by a meteor entering Earth’s atmosphere. Dashcam footage shows a bright fireball streaking across the sky during the morning commute. pic.twitter.com/kt6WF65lR3 — New York Post (@nypost) March 17, 2026

An asteroid weighing about seven tons and traveling at 45,000 miles per hour zoomed over multiple states and lit up the sky as a meteor Tuesday morning, causing a loud boom that some residents mistook for an explosion, officials said. https://t.co/9YvryL1S6O pic.twitter.com/PPCG2RxytD — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) March 17, 2026

#MeteorSighting: A very bright daylight fireball was observed by witnesses from the northeast U.S. and Canada this morning, March 17. An analysis of currently available data places first visibility of the meteor above Lake Erie. The fireball - caused by a small asteroid nearly 6… pic.twitter.com/RREY3TeZ8F — NASA Space Alerts (@NASASpaceAlerts) March 17, 2026

Asteroid in US: Impact of the Sonic Boom

The most striking feature of the event was the auditory impact. Residents in New York and Connecticut reported hearing a deep, rolling thunder-like sound minutes after the visual flash. Seismographs in the region picked up the atmospheric vibration, which was powerful enough to be felt indoors in high-rise buildings as far away as Manhattan.

Acoustic sensors suggest the asteroid reached its peak "fragmentation point" approximately 22 miles above the Cleveland suburbs. This altitude is high enough to prevent a ground-level impact but low enough for the compressed air in front of the object to create a noticeable pressure wave. Asteroid Heading Towards Planet? Don’t Worry (Too Much) About Asteroids Hitting Earth.

Scientific Observations and Data

NASA researchers are currently analysing satellite data to determine the precise composition of the space rock. Early indications suggest it was a "stony" asteroid, which typically fragments more easily than iron-rich meteors. This fragmentation is likely what prevented a single, large impact event on the ground.

"Events of this scale occur a few times a year globally, but rarely over such a densely populated metropolitan area," said a spokesperson for the Adler Planetarium. The brightness of the fireball was recorded by thousands of doorbell cameras and dashcams, providing researchers with multiple angles to triangulate the exact path of the debris.

While most of the 7-ton mass burned up or turned into dust, experts believe small fragments, known as meteorites, may have reached the ground east of Cleveland. Geologists are advising residents in Geauga and Ashtabula counties to look for small, charred rocks that may appear out of place in their yards or driveways.

Collectors and scientists often flock to such "strewn fields" following a high-altitude breakup. However, authorities have reminded the public that any fragments found on private property belong to the landowner, and caution should be used when handling unknown materials.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 07:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).