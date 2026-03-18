Kathua, March 18: The picturesque hill station of Bani in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, has witnessed fresh snowfall in its popular tourist destination, Sarthal, turning the entire landscape into a breathtaking winter wonderland. Located approximately 175 kilometres from the district headquarters, Kathua's Lakhanpur, Sarthal is known for its serene environment, towering mountains, lush meadows, flowing streams, and dense forests that symbolise the natural beauty of the region.

After the recent snowfall, the area has been covered in a thick white blanket, attracting attention from nature lovers and potential tourists. The snow-clad peaks, misty valleys, and pristine surroundings offer a perfect escape for visitors seeking peace and scenic charm. The fresh snowfall has transformed the serene hills of Sarthal into a breathtaking white paradise, offering a mesmerising view that perfectly captures the essence of winter tourism in the region. The stunning landscape, as seen in the latest visuals, showcases snow-covered valleys, winding roads cutting through the hills, and tall pine trees standing gracefully amidst the white blanket. Heavy Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army and Police Rescue 214 Stranded Tourists From Sinthan Pass Amid High-Altitude Conditions.

The beautifully curved mountain road, partially cleared of snow, adds to the charm of the destination, making it look like a scene straight out of a postcard. The contrast of dark asphalt against the pristine snow highlights the accessibility and natural beauty of the area at the same time. Surrounded by majestic mountains and dotted with dense forests, Sarthal reflects nature in its purest form. The calm atmosphere, fresh mountain air, and scenic vistas make it an ideal getaway for tourists seeking peace and adventure alike.

With such captivating views emerging after the recent snowfall, the region is once again drawing attention as a must-visit winter destination. Authorities and road maintenance teams are actively working to ensure smooth connectivity, further enhancing the tourism potential of this hidden gem in Kathua district. The current snowfall has not only enhanced the beauty of the area but also opened new tourism opportunities, inviting travellers to witness the untouched charm of Sarthal in its full glory. Manali Snowfall Chaos: Over 1,000 Vehicles Stuck Near Atal Tunnel, Dozens of Tourists Stranded at Jalori Pass (Watch Video).

Fresh Snowfall Transforms Sarthal into Winter Wonderland

The mountains of Kathua have officially turned into a white paradise. Fresh snowfall has draped the Bani heights, offering breathtaking views and a sharp reminder of winter's lingering touch. While the scenery is stunning, residents are advised to stay warm as temperatures… pic.twitter.com/p4rwYebtA3 — NewsX World (@NewsX) March 17, 2026

Meanwhile, efforts have been initiated to restore connectivity in the region. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has started snow clearance operations on the Bani-Bhaderwah road to ensure smooth Transportation. BRO Officer Sandeep Pandey said that continuous snow clearance work is being carried out by the 69 RCC. He further stated that the road is expected to be fully cleared and reopened for vehicular movement within the next five days.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)