New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Under the aegis of the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), the Noida township of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) organised a Common Yoga Protocol on Sunday to mark the 16-day countdown to the 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY2022) in India.

The event was aimed at creating awareness about the various dimensions of Yoga and its ability to enrich human lives.

Addressing the gathering at the event, Union Minister for Heavy Industries, Mahendra Nath Pandey said, "the initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi culminated in the United Nations declaring June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. As a result, it is celebrated across the world with great enthusiasm."

He further said that Yoga is India's gift to the world, which can help prevent many common lifestyle diseases like diabetes, obesity, stress, heart disease, and hypertension and also helps lessen the impact of existing problems.

"We must make Yoga an integral part of our lives. As a step in that direction, we are organising Yoga events to ensure that Yoga becomes a part of our day-to-day routine," he added.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Dr Pandey urged the gathering to realise and appreciate the value of trees in maintaining the environment.

As a part of the commemorative plantation program, he also planted a sapling in the BHEL township.

The said event presided by Pandey, was also attended by Dr Nalin Singhal, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), BHEL and Functional Directors on the board of BHEL.

Senior officials of MHI and BHEL, members of BHEL Ladies Welfare Association and a large number of employees and their family members from BHEL as well as from other Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) also participated in the event. (ANI)

