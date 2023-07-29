New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): A minor boy was beaten up for allegedly stealing the battery of a crane in Delhi's Usmanpur, police said on Saturday.

The purported video where the boy is being beaten up has gone viral on social media platforms.

"The minor boy was suspected to have stolen the battery of a crane. The boy was tied to a crane and beaten," police said.

Meanwhile, the police said the purported video is not new old. Officials further stated that they were investigating the matter.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

