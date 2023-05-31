New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): A 17-year-old youth was apprehended after a rape case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was registered against him for allegedly marrying his minor cousin and "raping" her, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The action was taken after the minor girl got pregnant and brought for a check-up at a hospital here in the national capital, officials said.

According to officials, On Monday, the police received a PCR call at Laxmi Nagar Police Station from the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, wherein it was alleged that a minor girl, who is seven-month pregnant has come to the hospital.

The call was entrusted to Senior Inspector, Khushbu who reached LBS hospital and questioned about the minor.

"The 15-year-old victim, a resident of Murshidabad, West Bengal stated that she and her cousin were in a relationship. They got married on August 25, 2022, in West Bengal, and had 'consensual sexual relations' after which she got pregnant," the police said.

In January this year, the couple came to Delhi and started living at a rented apartment in the West Jawahar Park area Delhi, the girl told the police.

The minor girl had come to LBS Hospital for a routine check-up on May 29. The doctors, after coming to know about her age, called Sakhi centre and subsequently informed the police.

"After her counselling and medical examination, the police filed a case; FIR No.250/23 dated May 30, under sections 376(2)(n) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 6 of the POCSO Act," the police said.

The victim had been kept at one STOP centre in LBS hospital and her husband, a Child in Conflict of Law (CCL) was apprehended, the police said.

The CCL was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday, from where he was released on an undertaking and the next date of hearing was fixed for age verification, the police added.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

