New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Union minister George Kurian on Wednesday said minority communities have given invaluable contributions to the rich social, cultural and economic fabric of India and the Ministry of Minority Affairs has been working tirelessly to create an inclusive and equal society.

He made the remarks at an event organised by the National Commission for Minorities to celebrate the Minorities Rights Day on Wednesday.

The United Nations on December 18, 1992 adopted and broadcast the statement on the individual's rights belonging to religious or linguistic national or ethnic minorities.

Minorities Rights Day upholds the right to freedom and equal opportunities for the minorities in India and creates awareness about their rights, an official statement said.

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian, who was the chief guest, emphasised on ensuring the effective implementation of government schemes according to the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'.

He spoke about the implementation of various initiatives to uplift minority communities, including schemes for education, skill development, financial support and empowerment.

Government actions were with the vision to ensure that no one is left behind and that all communities, regardless of their background, have equal opportunities for progress and prosperity, Kurian said.

He also emphasised on continuous dialogue between different communities.

NCM Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura, while addressing the audience, said since its inception, the Commission plays a pivotal role in ensuring the protection, welfare and empowerment of religious and linguistic minorities in India.

The NCM has always worked to ensure that the voices of minorities are heard, their issues addressed, and their aspirations fulfilled.

"Through continuous engagement with state governments, stakeholders and minority communities, we have made significant strides in improving the lives of the citizens from all walks of life," Lalpura said.

He reiterated that with the support of the Ministry of Minority Affairs and partners, the NCM will continue to work towards building a more inclusive, equitable and prosperous India.

The NCM members emphasised the Commission's efforts and stressed the importance of working diligently for the welfare of minorities.

Kurian released a book on 'Sikhism' authored by Lalpura and the third edition of the newsletter of NCM.

