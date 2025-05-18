Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 18 (ANI): In a showcase of technology and security, 107 contestants explored the Telangana Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) on Sunday, gaining a firsthand view of the state's advanced safety network. This visit, organised as part of the ongoing 72nd Miss World Festival, highlights Telangana's commitment to world-class public safety and secure tourism, said an official release.

The visit commenced with a grand escort from the entrance to the alighting point by mounted police, adding a ceremonial touch to the occasion. Mounted police, known for their imposing yet graceful presence, led the contestants through the grounds, reflecting the discipline and strength of Telangana's security forces. This was followed by a warm welcome featuring a Pipe Band performance and a captivating Dog Show, showcasing the precision and agility of the K9 units trained for various security operations. The event also included an impressive Arms Exhibition, giving the contestants a closer look at the advanced weaponry and protective gear used by the Telangana police to ensure public safety.

According to the release, upon entering the Command and Control Centre, the contestants were introduced to the cutting-edge technology and sophisticated systems that form the backbone of Hyderabad's public safety infrastructure. The TGICCC, also known as the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), is a state-of-the-art facility designed to monitor, manage, and respond to emergencies swiftly and efficiently. It serves as the nerve centre for the Hyderabad City Police, integrating various data sources, surveillance feeds, and emergency response systems to ensure rapid and coordinated action during critical situations.

The contestants were given a detailed tour of the facility, witnessing firsthand how technology, data analytics, and artificial intelligence are seamlessly integrated to enhance public safety and urban management. The tour concluded with a vibrant cultural show, providing the contestants with a glimpse into the rich heritage and artistic diversity of Telangana.

Reflecting on the visit, Julia Morley CBE, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, said, "It is truly inspiring to witness the commitment of the Telangana government to public safety and innovation. The TGICCC stands as a shining example of how technology and dedicated policing can come together to create a safer environment for residents and visitors alike. This visit has given our contestants a deeper understanding of the importance of safety in building vibrant, secure communities."

This unique opportunity to experience Telangana's world-class safety infrastructure not only highlighted the technological prowess of the state but also reinforced its position as a forward-thinking destination for global tourism.

As the contestants continue their journey at the 72nd Miss World pageant, this visit to the TGICCC will undoubtedly remain a memorable experience, underscoring the vital role of security in shaping a progressive and welcoming society. (ANI)

