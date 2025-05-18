Raipur, May 18: In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old man died after being struck by lightning while speaking on his mobile phone during a sudden weather change on Friday evening, May 16, in Bhatgaon village of Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district.

The victim, identified as Rohit Kumar Sinha, had stepped outside to inspect construction work near his house when lightning struck, reportedly causing the mobile phone in his hand to explode, NDTV MP Chhattisgarh reported. Family members rushed to the spot after hearing a loud blast and found him lying unconscious on the ground.

Rohit was initially taken to a nearby health centre and later referred to the district hospital due to the severity of his injuries. However, he succumbed to his injuries en route.

According to doctors, the explosion may have occurred because lightning can be attracted to mobile phones due to their electromagnetic components. "The mobile phone likely intensified the impact of the lightning strike," a doctor said.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man died after collapsing from a suspected heart attack while trying to start his scooter in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh. The incident took place at Sangam Chowk and was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby. The man, identified as Indrajit Singh Babra, also known as Sunny, reportedly operated the 'Old Babra Bus' in the area. In the footage, Singh can be seen suddenly falling to the ground while attempting to start his vehicle. Although several passersby were visible in the video, none stopped to assist him immediately.

