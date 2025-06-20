Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the UP government over governance, infrastructure, and electricity.

In a press conference on Friday, Akhilesh Yadav alleged that conflicts are happening across several departments, stating, "There is another department responsible for village development. Those who are just roaming around, what work will they actually do? There are conflicts happening across several departments. There are disputes over transfer postings."

Yadav claimed that the state government is misusing public funds. "A separate budget is allocated for the Smart City project. Gorakhpur is the place that gets waterlogged. Even after receiving a budget from Delhi, this government hasn't been able to build proper drainage. They are misusing public funds and acting at whim. You will probably find the missing officials hiding in the Chief Minister's residence."

On the Purvanchal Expressway, Yadav stated, "When the Agra Expressway was completed, Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) envisioned connecting Azamgarh, Ghazipur, and Ballia. So we announced and laid the foundation for the Purvanchal Expressway. Land acquisition had been completed up to 50%, but then our government didn't return to power. These people came into power and did not build the expressway according to Indian Road Congress standards. They cancelled our tenders and built the expressway using their own contractors without following proper norms."

He further said, "The Samajwadi Party government is going to return. We will rework and rebuild the Purvanchal Expressway. They attached the Gorakhpur Link Expressway to the Purvanchal Expressway. When the Prime Minister landed on the Purvanchal Expressway, he was standing on an achievement that belongs to the Samajwadi Party."

Responding to remarks made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, questioning the meaning of "D Company" and accusing the CM's advisor of running false news campaigns against him. "Who is this D Company? Why is it called D Company?" Those who ran false news campaigns against me, everyone knows their names now. They were connected to the so-called D Company. First explain what D Company is. I want to ask the Chief Minister, through you (the media): What is D Company? The CM's media advisor who paid money to run false news against me, now everyone knows his name, and he had links to this D Company. And everyone knows where he is and who he's connected to."

On electricity issues, Yadav said, "This government has not generated any electricity themselves, that's why they're making it expensive."

On Inflation, Yadav claimed that, "The way wars are going on globally, inflation is bound to increase. But our government seems confused and unaware of its own foreign policy."

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav expressed deep concern over the state of the teachers and the education department in UP. (ANI)

