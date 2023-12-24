Aizawl, Dec 24 (PTI) Excise and Narcotics Department personnel seized 1 lakh tablets of methamphetamine worth over Rs 1.27 crore and arrested two persons from Khatla area here, officials said on Sunday.

The vehicle used for transporting the contraband has also been impounded, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, the department's personnel recovered the methamphetamine from the possession of the two accused and from inside the vehicle later, the officials said.

The duo hail from Tripura.

Further investigation is underway.

