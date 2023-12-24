New Delhi, December 24: A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death and his body was set on fire using dry grass and cloth in a revenge of sexual exploitation of one of the accused in southeast Delhi's Nizamuddin, police said on Sunday. According to the police, the victim allegedly used to sexually assault one of the accused, following which he along with his two associates (all juveniles) planned to kill him.

"We have apprehended the three juveniles who are in the age group of 16 and 17, after an information was received about the incident on the night of December 23," a senior police officer said. Horrific Murder Caught on Camera in Delhi: Teenager Stabs 17-Year-Old Boy to Death 60 Times Over Money for Biryani, Dances Next to Body; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Police said that a team was deputed and the accused were apprehended by the team from the Nizamuddin Basti area. Delhi Teenager Murder Case: Mother of Minor Victim Says Body Identified by ‘Meri Jaan Mom’ Tattoo.

They admitted that they had murdered a man named Azad and kept his body near the Khusro park. After their confession, police teams reached the spot along with the juveniles and a half-burnt body was found in the park, said the police officer. Police said that the spot was investigated by the crime team.