Champhai (Mizoram) [India], June 23 (ANI): In an anti-narcotics operation, Assam Rifles seized 161.2 grams of Heroin, valued at approximately Rs 1.209 crore, in Mizoram's Champhai district.

The seizure took place in the Zotlang area on June 20, 2025, as part of efforts to curb drug trafficking along the India-Myanmar border.

"Assam Rifles Seizes Heroin In Mizoram. Assam Rifles recovered 13 Hongs of Heroin No-4 weighing 161.200 gms of approximate value Rs 1.209 Cr in the general area Zotlang, Champhai district, Mizoram on 20 Jun 2025. The recovered items and apprehended individuals have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, Mizoram, for further investigation and legal proceedings," a statement said.

The post added that the recovered contraband and apprehended individuals were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, in a major crackdown on smuggling activities, Assam Rifles successfully seized 170 cartons of banned foreign cigarettes during an operation near the general area of Chandrapur, Agartala, Tripura, according to a statement on June 18.

Assam Rifles, in the statement, said that the operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs.

The statement added that the seized contraband, valued at approximately Rs 5.1 crores in the international market, was handed over to the Customs Department representatives for further investigation and necessary legal action.

On May 27, Assam Police and Assam Rifles conducted a joint operation in the Cachar district and seized 648 grams of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 3.5 crore.

The operation was conducted by the Cachar Police, Assam Rifles, and the Anti-Rhino Force Intelligence Unit (ARFIU) as part of the state government's ongoing efforts to curb narcotics smuggling along interstate and international routes. (ANI)

