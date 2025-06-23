Gurugram, June 23: A 35-year-old trainee pilot at IndiGo has filed a case against three senior officials, accusing them of caste-based harassment and humiliation. During a meeting at the airline’s Gurugram office, in Haryana, the officials allegedly told him, "You are not fit to fly an aircraft, go back and stitch slippers." The pilot, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste, claims the abuse was aimed at forcing him to resign. He also reported facing unjustified salary cuts and other professional victimisation.

As per an NDTV report, the trainee pilot initially approached the police in Bengaluru, where a zero FIR was registered. This was later transferred to the DLF Phase-1 police station in Gurugram, where IndiGo's headquarters are located. The FIR has been filed under sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The pilot alleged the remarks were meant to degrade his identity as a Scheduled Caste individual. ‘Fuel Mayday’ Call: Indigo Flight 6E-6764 With 168 Passengers Makes Emergency Landing at Bengaluru International Airport Due to Low Fuel Levels.

According to the complaint, the harassment began on April 28 at Emaar Capital Tower 2, where the accused officials reportedly made casteist remarks and issued demeaning instructions. One official allegedly told him to leave his phone and bag outside the meeting room in a humiliating manner. The pilot claimed the abuse extended beyond the meeting, with continuous pressure to resign. He also alleged that his travel privileges were revoked, and retraining sessions were imposed without a valid reason. IndiGo Cancels Flight 6E 146 to Lucknow After Pilot Flags Technical Issue During Pre-Flight Checks In Chandigarh.

The Times of India reported that despite raising the matter with IndiGo’s senior officials and ethics committee, no corrective action was taken. This led the complainant to approach the SC/ST cell for legal help. An FIR has now been lodged against Tapas Dey, Manish Sahni, and Captain Rahul Patil under sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s), and 3(5) of the SC/ST Act, as well as sections 351(2) and 352 of the BNS. The investigating officer confirmed that evidence is being collected and statements will be recorded soon.

