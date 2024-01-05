Aizawl (Mizoram) [India],January 5 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma who is on his first official visit to New Delhi after taking oath of office paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Prime Minister congratulated the Chief Minister and assured him of necessary support from the central government in all economic development programs of Mizoram and suggested to have regular meetings on key issues pertaining to development programs of the state.

"Productive meeting with Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji today. Delighted to strengthen our collaboration for the progress and development of #Mizoram. Looking forward to frequent discussions on key issues," Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said in a post on X.

Lalduhoma discussed wide range of issues including Myanmar refugees in Mizoram, and about Indo-Myanmar border with the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister also extended a courtesy visit to Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, at his residence and discussed with him various on-going road projects by NHIDCL in different parts of Mizoram.

The Chief Minister also paid a courtesy visit to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his office. (ANI)

