Jaipur, January 5: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval have reached Jaipur for three-day All India conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police in Rajasthan International centre in Jaipur, beginning on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected reach Jaipur by 5.30 p.m. Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Amit Shah Reviews Security Situation in State in Wake of Recent Terrorist Attacks

Heads of many agencies and DG-IGs of all the states will be attending the conference which is expected to discuss crime against women, cyber crime, technology in policing, counter-terrorism challenges, left-wing extremism, and prison reforms, among others. Jaipur is on high-alert for the conference and all arrangements are in place. India Remains Active, Willing Partner to Find Solution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Says NSA Ajit Doval in Saudi Arabia

The Prime Minister will attend the conference till 9 p.m. and will reach Raj Bhavan at 9.30 pm where he will rest at night. Modi, Shah and Doval will be attending the conference for all three days. On January 7, after meeting with the officials, the Prime Minister will leave for Delhi at 4.30 pm.

