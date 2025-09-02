Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], September 2 (ANI): The Governing Council of the Society for Climate Resilient Agriculture in Mizoram (SCRAM), formed to implement the FOCUS 2.0 programme, held its meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma at the Planning & Programme Implementation Department Conference Hall in Aizawl.

Following the successful completion of the FOCUS 1.0 programme, the Government of Mizoram has decided to launch FOCUS 2.0 as a continuation under the Handholding Scheme.

The proposal for financial support amounting to Rs 380 crore from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has been approved by the State Finance Department for external loan assistance, and the Centre's approval is currently being sought.

The programme will be implemented through various departments in convergence, with the Planning & Programme Implementation Department as the nodal agency.

The new Governing Council of FOCUS 2.0 was formally notified on August 20 under the name Society for Climate Resilient Agriculture in Mizoram (SCRAM).

The Chief Minister serves as the ex-Officio Chairman, and the Planning Secretary as the Ex-Officio Member Secretary.

The scheme will be implemented over a period of six years.

The meeting discussed modalities for implementation, including revisions to certain operational frameworks and nomenclature, the continuation and modification of assets and resources created under FOCUS 1.0, and the structure of implementing agencies at the State, District, and Village levels.

Recruitment and engagement of project functionaries were also deliberated.

FOCUS 2.0 will be implemented across 11 districts, covering 700 villages and benefiting 75,000 households. Of this, 7,000 households from landless farming families will also be included.

The programme has been designed with a strong focus on ensuring women beneficiaries.

The meeting was attended by PC Vanlalruata, Minister of Agriculture, Lalthansanga, Minister of Land Resources, Soil and Water Conservation, TBC Lalvenchhunga, Adviser to CM, KC Lalmalsawmzauva, Adviser to CM, Khilli Ram Meena, Chief Secretary, along with other members. (ANI)

