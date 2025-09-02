New Delhi, September 2: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that the government would launch 75 service projects and welfare schemes as a tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while condemning derogatory remarks made against him and his late mother. "This year, from 17th September to 2nd October, on the birthday of PM Modi, the Delhi government will start 75 service projects, public welfare schemes, inaugurations, foundation stone laying, all those works which were pending in Delhi for years, will start all those works on the birthday of the Prime Minister," CM Gupta said.

She said opposition leaders had "shamed politics" by using abusive words against the Prime Minister's late mother, adding that new projects were a "befitting reply" to such insults. "We want to give a befitting reply to those people who are insulting such a Prime Minister who is working hard day and night for the country. I feel hurt by the statements of the opposition leaders when they comment on his late mother, abusing her. The way the two so-called princes have shamed the politics of the entire country, such abusive words were used against the mother of the Prime Minister," she said. ‘Meri Maa Ko Gali Desh Ki Maa-Bahen-Beti Ka Apmaan Hai’: PM Narendra Modi Breaks Silence Over Abuse at His Mother From Congress-RJD Stage (Watch Video).

The BJP has been targeting the opposition over alleged abuses hurled at PM Modi, while the opposition has refuted such claims, arguing that the ruling party at the centre is raising these issues to distract from more important ones. Earlier in the day, PM Modi hit out at Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress while referring to the derogatory remarks passed against him and his mother during an event of Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar last week.

The Prime Minister said that the abusive remarks were not just an insult to his mother, but to all the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country.PM Modi stated that he had never imagined that such an act would take place on the tradition-rich land of Bihar. He also termed mothers as everyone's "self-respect" and "world". "Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar. My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress in Bihar... These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country. I know... how bad all of you, every mother of Bihar, felt after seeing and hearing this! I know, as much pain as I have in my heart, the people of Bihar are also in the same pain," PM Modi said. PM Modi Abuse Row: Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh Claims Person Who Abused PM Narendra Modi’s Mother Was From BJP.

The Prime Minister stated that he was separated from his mother so that he could serve the country's other women. He stated that his mother, who passed away after completing 100 years and had nothing to do with politics, was abused by the state of RJD and Congress. "My mother separated me from her so that I could serve crores of mothers like you. You all know that my mother is not alive now. Some time ago, after completing 100 years of age, she left us all. That mother of mine, who has nothing to do with politics, who is no more, was abused from the stage of the RJD, Congress. Sisters and mothers, I can see your faces; I can only imagine the pain you must have felt. I can see tears in the eyes of some mothers. This is very sad, painful," he said.

