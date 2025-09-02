School Assembly News Headlines Today, 3 September 2025: Reading news headlines in schools holds great significance for students as it helps them stay informed and connected with the world around them. Morning assemblies or classroom sessions that include news updates provide students with a quick and effective way to learn about national, international, sports, business, and cultural developments. This habit nurtures awareness, making students more knowledgeable about current affairs, which is essential for their overall growth. Check out the School Assembly News Headlines for today, September 3, 2025, with important national, international, sports, entertainment and business stories to read during the morning daily assembly.

National News For School Assembly

India’s stock benchmarks are expected to open higher ahead of the crucial GST Council meeting on September 3 to September 4, where sweeping tax cuts may be discussed.

Adverse weather conditions have prompted district authorities across parts of India to close schools on September 3.

have prompted district authorities across parts of India to close schools on September 3. The Indian government has warned Pakistan about potential cross-border flooding caused by intense monsoon rainfall.

International News For School Assembly

Chinese President Xi Jinping will lead his country's largest-ever military parade in Beijing on September 3, marking the 80th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War II.

A fatal landslide in Sudan’s Jebel Marra region has affected over 1,000 people, prompting urgent calls for international aid and recovery assistance.

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is visiting India from September 2 to September 4.

Sports News For School Assembly

India continues its Asia Cup Hockey journey with matches against Korea, Malaysia, and China scheduled in the Super 4s stage.

Teen tennis sensation Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi advances to the second round of the US Open Juniors.

Javelin icon Neeraj Chopra is set to lead India’s athletics squad at the World Championships in Tokyo.

Entertainment News For School Assembly

The much-loved teen drama, The Summer I Turned Pretty’s penultimate episode, arrives amidst growing anticipation for the series finale.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s action-comedy The Fall Guy debuts on Netflix.

The K-pop powerhouse behind BTS and Seventeen is setting up shop in India. It will launch Hybe Cine Fest, a three-day cinematic festival showcasing concert films and karaoke experiences in major cities.

Business News For School Assembly

Despite a strong GDP growth of 7.8%, economic analysts warn that inflationary pressures and weak consumer demand suggest deeper structural issues.

As the GST Council convenes, the government proposes levying just a 5% GST on electric vehicles, part of a broader move to lower rates on everyday essentials.

TCS revealed delayed salary raises for the fiscal year ending March 2025, offering 4.5 to 7% hikes to the majority of employees, its smallest increment in four years.

Exposure to news headlines enhances students’ general knowledge, critical thinking, and decision-making skills. It also encourages them to form opinions, engage in discussions, and develop a balanced perspective on social, political, and economic issues.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2025 10:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).