Aizawl, May 14 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday inaugurated a Rs 2.52 crore bamboo processing unit at the state's horticulture centre in Sairang near Aizawl.

The unit, which includes a bamboo treatment and seasoning plant, bamboo depot and warehouse, and an activated charcoal unit, was established under the National Bamboo Mission.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalduhoma said that the initiative undertaken under the National Bamboo Mission was a major development in bamboo-based industrial activity in the northeastern state.

Bamboo is a valuable resource in Mizoram, which can be utilised efficiently and sustainably, he said.

"With the advancement in processing, bamboo can become a key driver of the state's economy and generate a significant number of jobs," the chief minister said.

He said that due to the rapid growth cycle and resilience of bamboo, charcoal production from bamboo is far more sustainable than wood-based charcoal production.

Lalduhoma said that charcoal production from bamboo will help protect the forests.

Horticulture Minister C Lalsawivunga, who attended the event, said the inauguration of the new bamboo processing unit marks a new era in bamboo processing in the state.

Horticulture department director and Missions Director of the State Bamboo Mission, C H Lalmuanpuia, in his technical report, said that the bamboo treatment and seasoning plant is a key facility for increasing the utility and durability of bamboo, with the potential lifespan of treated bamboo up to 50 years.

According to him, the activated charcoal unit can produce three tonnes of charcoal per day and is expected to produce around 900 tonnes annually.

Approximately 670 bamboo culms are required daily for operation.

Additionally, around 100 litres of vinegar will be produced each day as a byproduct, and 54 litres of refined vinegar can be extracted daily after proper distillation, he said.

Three bamboo clusters at Chhingchhip and Baktawng villages in Serchhip district, and Saiphal village in Mamit district have already been established to supply raw materials to the new unit.

