Ranchi, May 14: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the JAC Class 9th Result 2025 today, May 14. Students who appeared for the JAC Class 9 examination can check and download their results from the JAC's official website at jacresults.com. Students can download their mark sheet PDF by entering their roll number and other details in the designated login fields.

The council released the results online to provide easy access to students across the state. JAC Class 9th students can also click here to check and download the JAC 9th Result 2025. While checking the JAC Class 9th Result 2025 (JAC 9th Result 2025), students are advised to cross-check their personal details mentioned in the scorecard. CBSE Topper List 2025: Looking for Toppers’ Names After 12th Results Declared? CBSE Decides Not To Release Toppers List for Class 12 Exams.

How To Download JAC Class 9th Result 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JAC jacresults.com

Step 2: Click on the "JAC Class 9th Result 2025" link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter using your roll number and other details

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Your JAC Class 9th result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Students are also advised to contact their schools as soon as possible in case of any discrepancies. Students should visit their respective schools to receive the physical mark sheet. Meanwhile, it is learned that the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is also likely to release the JAC Class 10 and 12 results soon. Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: MSBSHSE Declares Maharashtra Board Results for 10th Class at mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in and sscresult.mkcl.org, Know How To Check Marksheet.

The results are expected to be released once the evaluation process is over. Students can check the official website of JAC for more details.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2025 05:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).