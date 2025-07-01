Aizawl, Jul 1 (PTI) The Mizoram government has disbursed Rs 98.84 crore for the procurement of five key crops under the state's flagship programme 'Bana Kaih' or handholding scheme, an official said on Tuesday.

Adviser to the chief minister and Mizoram Agricultural Marketing Board (MAMB) co-chairman Dr K C Lalmalsawmzauva said that 2,33,604 quintals of ginger were purchased from local farmers and Rs 96.4 crore disbursed so far as support price under the handholding scheme.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Apologises for Death of 29 Year-Old Sivaganga Man in Custody, Promises Stringent Action.

From February, the state government procured ginger from local farmers through the MAMB and has now completed buying the cash crop, he said.

He said the government also procured 1,473 quintals of unhusked rice from the farmers and spent Rs 44 lakh as support price.

Also Read | Assam: Congress Workers Among 6 Detained a Day After Plastic Bottle Hurled at CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Convoy During His Visit to Golaghat.

Besides, the government also procured 2,498 quintals of broomsticks for Rs 2 crore through a public sector undertaking, and 400 quintals of turmeric, he said.

Around 10,552 quintals of broomsticks were purchased from broom growers by empanelled buyers and another 27,277 quintals by non-empanelled buyers this year, he said.

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government, headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, vowed to purchase five locally grown key crops - ginger, turmeric, chilli, broomsticks and unhusked rice before the assembly elections in the state in 2023.

Meanwhile, Lalduhoma said that his government is contemplating branding ginger as the state's flagship crop.

He claimed that the government restored farmers' dignity by purchasing their products.

"We restore farmers' dignity, promote organic farming and aim to brand Mizoram ginger as our flagship crop," Lalduhoma posted on X.

He said that he attended the closing function of the support price under the handholding scheme on Monday.

The chief minister also mentioned that the government procured five key crops and disbursed Rs 98.84 crore for purchasing ginger, Mizo rice and broomsticks from the farmers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)