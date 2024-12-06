Champhai (Mizoram) [India], December 6 (ANI): Assam Rifles along with the Excise and Narcotics department recovered 244.500 grams of heroin and Yaba tablets worth Rs 8.57 crore, and apprehended three persons in the general area of Mualkawi under the Mizoram's Champhai district on Thursday, officials said.

Based on a specific input, the operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics department and recovered 244.500 grams of Heroin No. 4 and 2.288 kg of 'WY' Tablets.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Scheme Beneficiary List To Be Scrutinised.

The entire consignment along with the apprehended individuals has been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics dept, Champhai for further legal proceedings.

The apprehended individuals were identified as Lalhruaitluanga (56), Lalromawia (44) and Lalruatmawia (42).

Also Read | Vladimit Putin India Visit: Dates for Russia President's Tour Will Be Worked Out, Says MEA.

The ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India.

On December 3, Assam Police recovered and seized 1.20 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 36 crore and arrested one person in Cachar district, officials said.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Cachar district police conducted a special operation on Monday targeting the transportation of narcotics in the Salchapra area under the jurisdiction of Silchar police station. During the operation, two vehicles coming from a neighbouring state were intercepted.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police, Cachar district, stated that the police team seized 1.20 lakh Yaba tablets concealed in the vehicles, with an estimated market value of Rs 36 crore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)