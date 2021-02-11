Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], February 11 (ANI): Mizoram reported two new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 22, the state health department informed on Thursday.

The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 4,390, including 4,359 recoveries.

The coronavirus death toll in the state stood at 9.

Meanwhile, India reported 12,923 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of people infected with the virus in the country to 1,08,71,294, informed the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The total count includes 1,42,562 active cases, 1,05,73,372 recoveries and 1,55,360 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)