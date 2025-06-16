Ranchi, Jun 16 (PTI) Legislator Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav was re-elected as the president of the Jharkhand unit of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a party statement said.

His name was announced as the RJD's state unit chief after the scrutiny of the nomination papers of three candidates on Sunday.

Also Read | Israel-Iran War: Indian Students Being Relocated to Safer Places in Iran Amid Escalating Tensions, Says MEA.

"The nomination process for the election of the state president for 2025-28 started on June 14, and scrutiny was held on June 15. The nomination of Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav was accepted as all his 10 proposers are members of the state council," the party's statement said.

The nominations of two other candidates -Abhay Kumar Singh and Sadakat Hussain Ansari- were rejected as their proposers were not members of the party's state council, it added.

Also Read | India-Cyprus CEO Forum: 'Our Govt Has Focused on Tax Reforms, Decriminalisation of Laws, Ease of Doing Business', Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

"Yadav was elected unopposed as the RJD's Jharkhand unit president for 2025-2028," the party said.

Yadav, an MLA from Hussainabad assembly constituency, said he would strengthen the party in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)