Moga (Punjab) [India], December 28 (ANI): The locals of Ekta Nagar near Moga vandalised a mobile tower on Sunday night, allegedly in support of farmers protesting against centre's farm laws. Punjab Police stated that the connection has been restored at the mobile tower and added that the farmers were not involved in the incident.

"Youngsters have cut the connection of a Jio tower. We are boycotting the products of Adani and Ambani. We are from Ajit Singh village of Moga district," a person allegedly involved in the incident told reporters.

Moga City DSP Barjinder Singh Bhullar said: "We got to know at 12 midnight that the mobile tower connection has been cut. We went there. The connection has been restored."

"We are verifying facts of the incident. The investigation is going on. The farmers have condemned this act. They are not supporting such actions," he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has directed police to take action against those vandalising mobile towers in the state. (ANI)

