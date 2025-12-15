New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli, achieved a significant milestone by manufacturing its 15,000th coach today, the Railway Ministry said.

So far in the 2025-26 financial year, MCF has manufactured a total of 1,310 coaches, the ministry said in a release.

It is notable that MCF, a newly established production unit under the Ministry of Railways, has achieved this remarkable feat in a short time. This achievement reflects the dedication, commitment, and collective efforts of the MCF team.

It is also pertinent to note that of the total 15,000 coaches manufactured, 7,000 are Air-Conditioned (AC) and 8,000 are Non-Air-Conditioned (Non-AC). These include various types of rolling stock such as Humsafar, Tejas, Antyodaya, Deendayalu, Bharat Gaurav, Brake Vans, Parcel Vans, Track Recording Cars, Economy Coaches, Demo Locomotive and Hold Coaches for Mozambique, MEMU coaches, among others.

All coaches have been manufactured in strict compliance with prescribed quality standards, ensuring safe, reliable, and comfortable travel for passengers, it said.

On this historic achievement, PK Mishra, General Manager, MCF, congratulated all officers, staff, and contractual employees associated with coach production for their sincere efforts and dedication. He also encouraged them to continue setting new benchmarks and to take MCF to even greater heights.

Earlier, Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, held a review meeting with officers at Rail Bhawan on Saturday. Ravneet Singh Bittu, Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, was also present at the meeting, according to an official statement. During the meeting, the Union Minister directed officials to serve the region's local cuisine on Vande Bharat trains.

"Introducing local cuisine will significantly enhance the passenger experience by offering food that reflects the culture and tastes of the regions being traversed. This facility will be expanded to all the trains progressively in future," he said. The Union Minister also noted that Indian Railways' crackdown on train ticket booking using fake identities is yielding positive results. (ANI)

