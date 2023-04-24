Kochi, Apr 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress, alleging that Kerala was being harmed due to the conflict between the two, and expressed confidence that the BJP would be accepted by the people of the state in the coming days.

Modi said the way Northeastern states and Goa -- which have large Christian populations -- accepted BJP, its work and its government, Kerala too would accept the saffron party in the coming days.

"Be it the Northeastern states or Goa, all those who have seen the BJP's work, the conduct of its government, be they of any sect, cult or denomination, they all have accepted the Bharatiya Janata Party. Thus, I can say with conviction that what the Northeastern states have done, what Goa continues to do, it will be done by Kerala too in the coming days," he said.

The PM had made a similar statement a couple of months ago, buoyed by the BJP's performance in polls in three northeastern states, including the Christian-dominated Nagaland and Meghalaya last month. He had said that the party-led alliance would form a government in Kerala too in the coming years.

"As gradually the lies of our rivals are exposed, the BJP will expand... I am sure in the coming years, as it has happened in Meghalaya and Nagaland and has been happening in Goa, the BJP's alliance will form a government in Kerala too," he had said, blasting the Left and the Congress for their politics of deceit with their "friendship" in Tripura and rivalry in Kerala.

Addressing the youth conclave, Yuvam 2023, organised by the BJP here today, the Prime Minister also referred to the gold smuggling scam allegedly involving some top officials of the Pinarayi Vijayan government and said the youth of the state were aware that those in power were playing with their future.

"On one hand, we are working hard to increase the exports of India. On the other hand, in Kerala, some are working hard to smuggle gold. The youth of Kerala are very well aware that the people in power are playing with their future," Modi said, without naming anyone.

He also accused the Left government in the state of not taking steps to provide jobs for youth.

"Our government is organising Rozgar Melas to give permanent jobs in the government. In every BJP-ruled state, the campaign for giving jobs is going on. However, the present Kerala government isn't focused on giving jobs to the youth. The youth of Kerala can never forget this attitude of the Kerala government," he said.

Noting that modern infrastructure plays an important role in the development of a state, the Prime Minister said the work on Kochi Metro was advancing at a fast pace with the help of the central government, and tomorrow the first Vande Bharat train was going to be flagged off in Kerala.

Without naming the Congress or the Left front in Kerala, the Prime Minister took potshots at both by saying that one was allegedly based on dynastic politics, while the other was allegedly more concerned about itself than the state.

"Kerala is being harmed a lot due to the conflict between two ideologies. One ideology believes that their interest is above Kerala. The other ideology keeps a family above anything else. These two promote violence and corruption. The youth of Kerala need to work hard to defeat these two ideologies," he said.

The PM, however, did not have an interaction with the youth present at the conclave as planned by the BJP when it organised the programme.

At the beginning of his speech, Modi said youth power was the driving force of India's development journey as youngsters were instrumental in transforming the country into one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

He said that once upon a time India was one of the 'Fragile Five' countries. "However, today India is known as one of the fastest-growing economies. It's because of the youth, and therefore I strongly believe in the youth of my country. I have faith in them," he said at the conclave.

Stating that everyone was now saying that the 21st century is India's century and the nation had a treasure of youth power, Modi said that the BJP and the youth of the country shared the same wavelength.

"We bring reforms and the youth bring the results," he said.

Taking a swipe at opposition parties, the PM said that while former governments were "known for corruption", the BJP government was creating new opportunities for youngsters.

"We aim to create a self-sustainable society," he said, adding that the BJP government at the Centre was working by keeping the interests of youngsters in mind.

Citing an example of it, he recalled the recent decision of the union government to hold exams for the constable post in the Central Armed Police Forces in 13 more languages, including Malayalam, other than Hindi and English.

"Earlier, people used to think that nothing will change in India, but today our country can change the entire world," he said.

"Today's Atmanirbhar India talks about Digital India," he added.

