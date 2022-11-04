New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) BJP leader and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi inaugurated the 33rd 'Rashtriya Ramayan Mela' on Friday and claimed that the "Modi-Yogi factor" in Uttar Pradesh has given a gift of "curfew, crime and commission-free" system to people.

Naqvi claimed that the state was earlier associated with riots and musclemen but is now all about good governance due to the Modi-Yogi factor. Safety and dignity of the common masses has been ensured in the state now, he said, according to a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have defeated the "pseudo secularism and appeasement politics" with their agenda of development with dignity, he said in his address at the fair in Shringverpur near Prayagraj.

Naqvi said the central and state governments have created "inclusive empowerment" by demolishing the the politics of appeasement, dynasty politics, region, religion and caste.

"Modi and Yogi are fulfilling the dream of 'Ram Raj' which is the guarantee of happiness and prosperity of every section of the society," he claimed.

The statement said Swami Dharacharya Maharaj, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and state's Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad were among those present during the inauguration of the five-day mela.

