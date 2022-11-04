Jammu, November 4: Jammu and Kashmir Lt governor, Manoj Sinha said on Friday that the widow of the Kashmiri Pandit killed by the terrorists in J&K's Shopian district last month will get a government job. Jammu and Kashmir: Kashmiri Pandit Employees in Jammu Protest Against Puran Krishan Bhat’s Killing (See Pics).

Puran Krishan Bhat was killed by terrorists outside his home in Chaudharigund village of Shopian on October 15. Puran Krishan Bhat Murder: Angry Kashmiri Pandits Block Jammu-Akhnoor Road To Protest Latest Target Killing by Terrorists in Valley.

"Met the family members of martyr Shri Puran Krishan Bhat Ji at their residence in Jammu and offered my condolences. Administration to provide a permanent Govt job to his wife and every possible help to the family," the Lt Governor said in a tweet.

