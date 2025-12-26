Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

New Delhi, December 26 (ANI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against the United Kingdom-based Islamic preacher Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan, top officials said on Friday. The ED initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad.

As per available records, privy to the development said Khan was appointed as an "Assistant Teacher in a government-aided madrasa in 1984 and acquired British citizenship in 2013; however, it is alleged that he continued to draw a salary from 2013 to 2017, despite neither being an Indian citizen nor actively discharging teaching duties, while residing abroad."

Over the past two decades, officials said, Khan reportedly travelled to several foreign countries and allegedly received substantial funds amounting to "several crores of rupees through 7-8 bank accounts maintained in India."

"It has further been found that Khan acquired more than a dozen immovable properties, with an estimated value exceeding Rs 30 crore," they said. Khan is accused of promoting radical ideology and engaging in illegal funding activities under the guise of religious education.

A native of Azamgarh, Khan allegedly channelled funds to various madrasas through his NGO, Raja Foundation, and his personal bank accounts. He had established two madrasas in Azamgarh and Sant Kabir Nagar, whose registrations were subsequently cancelled by the competent authorities.

Investigating agencies have stated that his links with radical organisations based in the United Kingdom are under examination. (ANI)

