Mumbai, December 26: The parents and guardians who wish to update their children’s Aadhaar biometric details can do so free of cost till September 2026. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has waived fees for Mandatory Biometric Updates (MBU) for children aged 5 to 17 years, a step that will benefit lakhs. Forgot Your PAN? Income Tax India Explains How To Retrieve Permanent Account Number Using Aadhaar Card.

At birth, a child’s Aadhaar enrollment includes demographic details, but biometric data such as fingerprints and iris patterns are not stable before the age of five. Under UIDAI rules, the first MBU must be done between the ages of 5 and 7. The second MBU must be done between the ages of 15 and 17. Previously, these updates carried a fee of INR 125. Now, updates for children in these age brackets will be free until September 30, 2026. PAN-Aadhaar Link Deadline Nears: December 31 Last Date to Keep PAN Card Active, Know How To Check PAN-Aadhaar Link Status.

Update Biometrics for Child for Free till September 2026

Keep your child's identity up-to-date and secure by updating their biometrics on time!#MandatoryBiometricUpdate is free of cost for children aged 5-17 years. Visit your nearest Aadhaar Centre now!#Aadhaar #BiometricUpdate #MBU pic.twitter.com/hH2VnEsETF — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) December 26, 2025

How to Update a Child’s Aadhaar Biometrics

Visit the nearest Aadhaar enrolment/update centre.

Carry your child’s Aadhaar number and proof of relationship (e.g., birth certificate, Aadhaar of parent).

Provide fingerprints, iris scan, and photograph as required.

Submit the update request and receive an acknowledgement slip.

It must be noted that biometric updates for children under Aadhaar, including fingerprints, iris scans, and photographs, are essential to maintain accurate and reliable identity records. Keeping Aadhaar details up to date is crucial for seamless access to key services such as school admissions, entrance examinations, scholarships, and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes. Updated Aadhaar information helps ensure uninterrupted access to both government and private services.

