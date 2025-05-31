Wayanad (Kerala), May 31 (PTI) With intense rains continuing to lash across the state, a monsoon preparedness workshop was held in Kottathara hamlet in landslide-hit Wayanad district with the objective of boosting grassroots-level disaster resilience.

Located in Wayanad's floodplains, Kottathara faces frequent floods and landslides.

Also Read | Axiom Mission 4: Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla To Conduct Food and Nutrition Experiments Aboard ISS During Upcoming Ax-4 Mission, Says Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

The 2018 floods claimed over 150 animals, highlighting the urgent need for animal-inclusive disaster risk reduction, as per figures.

Noted animal campaigner, Humane World for Animals India (formerly called Humane Society International India) carried out the preparedness training programme to raise awareness of the need to protect animals during disasters like floods and landslides.

Also Read | CDS Anil Chauhan's Operation Sindoor Remark: Govt Misled Nation on India-Pakistan Conflict, Must Hold Special Parliament Session, Says Mallikarjun Kharge.

The workshop was held in collaboration with Kottathara village panchayat, the outfit said in a statement.

The session was attended by 35 volunteers of Kudumbashree, the empowerment network, from flood-prone wards of Kottathara.

The event, inaugurated by panchayat president Raneeesh P P, featured expert-led sessions on basic preparedness measures, hazard mapping, animal first aid, and evacuation.

The training's educational objectives included identifying flood-prone zones, mapping potential temporary sheltering locations, forming a ward-based network of trained 'animal responders,' and distributing awareness materials in Malayalam and English, it said.

Nayana Scaria, coordinator, Humane World for Animals India, said a well-prepared community is the strongest defense against disasters.

There is a lot of sense of relief in empowering the community, helping them to become first responders to tackle crisis situations. By co-learning with them and respecting their way of life, we build resilience--protecting both lives and livelihoods," she said.

Safeguarding animals is not just compassion but is vital for families who see them as kin and depend on them for survival, she noted.

A special session was led by Dr Ratheesh from Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), who demonstrated practical animal care techniques for emergencies.

Lissy George, a Kudumbashree member who attended the workshop, said during the 2018-19 floods, they didn't know how to rescue the pets, and that had a serious impact on our community in Kottathara Panchayat.

"But through this workshop, we've gained a clear understanding of how to protect animals during disasters. We learned about animal first aid, the disaster-prone areas in each ward, and the safe locations where animals can be relocated," the statement said, quoting her.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)